× Milwaukee Admirals fall to San Jose Barracuda, 4-2

Milwaukee, WI–Freddy Gaudreau and Anthony Richard scored goal for the Admirals but it wasn’t enough as the Admirals fell to the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Unlike Friday night when the Admirals and Stockton Heat were scoreless after one, tonight’s game brought action right from the start as San Jose’s Kevin Lebanc scored on a breakaway just 36 seconds into the game.

However, the Barracuda lead didn’t last long as Anthony Richard scored on a rebound goal six minutes into the game to knot the score at one. Vladislav Kamenev’s shot from the left point was blocked by a San Jose defender in front of the net and ricocheted right to Richard in the slot and he beat San Jose goalie Troy Grosenick over the shoulder.

San Jose retook the lead with a pair of goals just 35 seconds apart in the second period. The first came from Nikolay Goldobin at 7:29 and that was followed shortly thereafter by Tim Heed’s 11th of the season to give them a 3-1 lead.

A power-play tally by Freddy Gaudreau got the Ads back within one at the 10:04 mark of the middle frame. Pontus Aberg held puck on the left face-off dot with Gaudreau stationed directly in front of the San Jose net. Aberg sent a slap-pass right on Gaudreau’s tape and he redirected it in for his 6th of the hear.

Milwaukee had a chance to pull back to within one as Kevin Fiala was awarded a penalty shot with 5:11 to play in the game, but his attempt went off the far post and the Barracuda lead was still two.

The Barracuda got the lead back up to two with seven minutes to go in the game on Barclay Goodrow’s team-leading 14th goal of the season.

The Admirals and now off for the AHL All-Star break before returning to action on Friday, February 3 at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

Follow the Admirals on Twitter and like them on Facebook.