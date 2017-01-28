× Not a random act: Shots fired outside home strike woman sitting inside

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded late Friday, January 27th as she sat inside of her home on the city’s south side. Officials say the gunshots were fired from outside.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near 11th and Cleveland.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

