President Donald Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, ISIS, NSC

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is imposing a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying. Mr. Trump used his executive authority today to put the bans in place.

President Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they’ll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government.