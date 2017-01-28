WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump has a full day of meetings including one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and another with the full Senate leadership. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, ISIS, NSC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump has a full day of meetings including one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and another with the full Senate leadership. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is imposing a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying. Mr. Trump used his executive authority today to put the bans in place.
President Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they’ll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government.