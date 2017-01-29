Winter Weather ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheb. counties 3pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

BREAKING: Police on scene of standoff on Grand Avenue in Port Washington

Posted 9:50 pm, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57PM, January 29, 2017
Police on scene of standoff on Grand Avenue in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police are on the scene of a standoff taking place Sunday night, January 29th on Grand Avenue.

It is happening at a home on Grand near Garfield.

Police say one person is barricaded in a home in that area. There are several streets blocked off in the area as a result.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene — monitoring developments.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s