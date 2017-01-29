BREAKING: Police on scene of standoff on Grand Avenue in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police are on the scene of a standoff taking place Sunday night, January 29th on Grand Avenue.
It is happening at a home on Grand near Garfield.
Police say one person is barricaded in a home in that area. There are several streets blocked off in the area as a result.
43.386980 -87.887661