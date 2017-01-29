× ESPN: Bucks officials concerned about rookie Thon Maker after Pres. Trump’s immigration ban

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks officials are concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United States — signed on Friday, January 27th.

According to ESPN, teammates and friends are concerned about how Maker might be affected by President Trump’s temporary ban on the entry of non-American citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Maker was born in Sudan — one of the seven banned countries, along with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

According to ESPN, Maker moved with his family to Australia in 2002. He has Australian citizenship and travels with an Australian passport.

Still, ESPN is reporting, there were concerns for Maker as the Bucks were returning from a Friday night game in Toronto, just as U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled.

Jason Kidd, Milwaukee Bucks head coach said Maker made it to Milwaukee without incident. He made his second career start in Saturday’s 112-108 OT loss to the Boston Celtics.

Bucks Senior VP Alex Lasry said the following on Twitter Saturday:

I appreciate all the fans concerns and prayers for Thon. And, today a Sudanese refugee who fled oppression and is an incredible young man 1/ — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

will make his second NBA start. I'm incredibly excited and proud of him. He's a symbol of what makes America great and all immigrants 2/ — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

believe about America. But what's going on in US right now isn't about Thon. It's about all the other incredible immigrants and refugees 3/ — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

who will make US a better place that can't come into our country. This is not who we are as a country and doesn't live up to our ideals 4x — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

Sorry and let me continue by saying what Trump says about immigrants and refugees just isn't what I see. I see incredible ppl who come here — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

To create a better life for their families. It's why my dads family came here from Morocco. — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

We must continue to share the stories of incredible immigrants and refugees who make America GREAT. Proud that Thon and my dad — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

Will be shining examples every day. END OF THREAD — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass shared this statement with ESPN Saturday:

“We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries. The NBA is a global league, and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world.”

Judges from New York to Seattle have granted limited relief for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US (or are in the air) with a valid visa or green card, blocking their deportation from the country (for now).

Advocacy groups say they plan to file additional lawsuits in the days to come challenging the constitutionality of the order as whole.