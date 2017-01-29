ESPN: Bucks officials concerned about rookie Thon Maker after Pres. Trump’s immigration ban
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks officials are concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United States — signed on Friday, January 27th.
According to ESPN, teammates and friends are concerned about how Maker might be affected by President Trump’s temporary ban on the entry of non-American citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Maker was born in Sudan — one of the seven banned countries, along with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
According to ESPN, Maker moved with his family to Australia in 2002. He has Australian citizenship and travels with an Australian passport.
Still, ESPN is reporting, there were concerns for Maker as the Bucks were returning from a Friday night game in Toronto, just as U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled.
Jason Kidd, Milwaukee Bucks head coach said Maker made it to Milwaukee without incident. He made his second career start in Saturday’s 112-108 OT loss to the Boston Celtics.
Bucks Senior VP Alex Lasry said the following on Twitter Saturday:
Meanwhile, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass shared this statement with ESPN Saturday:
“We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries. The NBA is a global league, and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world.”
Judges from New York to Seattle have granted limited relief for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US (or are in the air) with a valid visa or green card, blocking their deportation from the country (for now).
Advocacy groups say they plan to file additional lawsuits in the days to come challenging the constitutionality of the order as whole.
2 comments
Opinion8d
Well clearly Thon has no issues as he is ‘from Australia’ -where is citizenship was established. As far as ‘All the other immigrants’ -this is a 90 day hold until the process can be examined. Instead of inciting outrage with false narratives, I would think the NEWS should be actually reporting on what this IS and what it ISN’T!!! You would think we are not letting anyone into the Country anymore.
hocuspocus13
Let’s not become another Germany or another France with it’s terror laced refugees