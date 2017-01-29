Winter Weather ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheb. counties 3pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Grand opening celebration: Community Center opens at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Posted 10:13 pm, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23PM, January 29, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- It was quite the celebration on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, January 29th as a grand opening was held for the new Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

The new facility is not only a place of worship. It'll also offer job training and educational programming for people of all ages.

It's a dream 44 years in the making!

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Pastor Marlon Lock's grandfather founded the church in the 70s, and has always wanted to expand its reach.

Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper was there for the celebration.

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

"As you can see, when he was giving his blessing, he was very emotional. This was the vision of his grandfather, and he has passed on this blessing to his grandson," Alderman Stamper II said.

The current Pastor Lock served as a Milwaukee police officer for five years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s