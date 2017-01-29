Grand opening celebration: Community Center opens at Unity Gospel House of Prayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was quite the celebration on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, January 29th as a grand opening was held for the new Community Center at Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

The new facility is not only a place of worship. It'll also offer job training and educational programming for people of all ages.

It's a dream 44 years in the making!

Pastor Marlon Lock's grandfather founded the church in the 70s, and has always wanted to expand its reach.

Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper was there for the celebration.

"As you can see, when he was giving his blessing, he was very emotional. This was the vision of his grandfather, and he has passed on this blessing to his grandson," Alderman Stamper II said.

The current Pastor Lock served as a Milwaukee police officer for five years.