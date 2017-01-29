Interfaith gathering held in Milwaukee in response to Pres. Trump’s executive order on immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Members of a mosque in Milwaukee held a special interfaith event on Sunday, January 29th.

The gathering at Humboldt Park was in response to President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

President Trump's executive order bars citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

Judges from New York to Seattle have granted limited relief for citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US (or are in the air) with a valid visa or green card, blocking their deportation from the country (for now).

Advocacy groups say they plan to file additional lawsuits in the days to come challenging the constitutionality of the order as whole.

Here in Milwaukee's Humboldt Park, organizers invited faith leaders in the area to share peaceful teachings from their religions.

Leaders also talked about Milwaukee and how they can help bring peace to the city.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community hosted the event.