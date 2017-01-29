Not a dry eye in the room as Walmart hosts 104th birthday celebration for “someone very special to us”

BRYANT, Arkansas — An Arkansas woman recently turned 104 years old, and those at her favorite shopping destination went all out to ensure she had a truly happy birthday.

At 104 years old, Geneva Kendrick doesn’t let age slow her down.

“When she comes in the store, she pushes her own buggy. She loads her stuff up on the conveyer belt,” Kris Hudson, Walmart associate said.

Kendrick is a regular at the Walmart store in Bryant, Arkansas. Over the years, the store’s employees have become like family.

“Everyone is so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them,” Kendrick said.

So as her 104th birthday approached, Walmart associates wanted to celebrate their favorite customer by throwing her a birthday party!

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as she walked in.

“It couldn’t be better! It’s the most wonderful one I’ve ever attended,” Kendrick said.

The party took place in the store’s break room. Associates made a cake, and there were balloons and gifts to make Kendrick feel as loved as she’s made the associates feel every time she visits.

“Extra, extra special. I can’t explain how special it really was and is,” Kendrick said.

“Mrs. Geneva is someone very special to us. We figured it was the least we could do for her,” Hudson said.

So what’s her secret to a long and healthy life?

“I just worked hard all my life and I just didn’t get old. The past was behind me and I looked to the future. I still do,” Kendrick said.

She counts her blessings, befriends everyone she meets and works to make memories.

She has celebrated 104 birthdays, and said this party was the best yet!