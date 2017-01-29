Police: Suspect stole good Samaritan’s vehicle after fatal crash; drove it into home during pursuit

DENVER, Colorado — After a fatal crash, police in Colorado say a man stole a good Samaritan’s vehicle, and drove it into a house during a pursuit!

It happened just after midnight on Friday, January 27th.

Police said a suspect was driving a stolen Jeep north on York Street in Adams County with a female passenger.

The man lost control at East 74th Avenue, crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment into Clear Creek.

The female passenger died, but the suspect was able to get out of the submerged Jeep and flagged someone down for help.

Reno Abram was that good Samaritan.

“I stopped at a red light and I’m hearing a voice like, you know what I’m saying? I kept hearing somebody yelling for help and stuff. So then I look back and it was like, a guy. He was all bloody and messed up and stuff, like, he needed help,” Abram said.

The man got into Abram’s car and asked him to turn on the heat to stay warm. Abram got out to check on the woman inside the wrecked Jeep, and that’s when Abram said the man stole his maroon Cadillac Seville.

Police spotted the vehicle near East 53rd Avenue and Quebec Street.

Officers chased the suspect south on Colorado Boulevard with speeds at times hitting 80 miles-per-hour.

Officers from the Denver Police Department were able to execute a PIT maneuver, forcing the suspect to crash into the front of a home at East Sixth Avenue and Steele Street.

The man was apprehended and taken to Denver Health Medical Center. He had serious injuries and lost a lot of blood from the earlier crash, the Colorado State Patrol said. His condition is not known.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The suspect and the woman who died in the initial crash have not been identified.

Abram said he keeps thinking about her and the man who left her for dead.

“I thought about that like, was this somebody that was close to him? Was this just some random person? I kind of want to know what actually, you know, happened and like, how did the car even get over the bridge and who was the person that was in the car?” he said.

Abram said the suspect totaled his car. He also had his two young children’s car seats in it when it was stolen.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Abram replace both the car and the car seats.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson said a member of their victims’ assistance unit would reach out to the homeowner whose property was damaged at the end of the pursuit, to “guide them through the process [of getting repairs made].”