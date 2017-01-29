WATCH LIVE: Protests over Pres. Trump’s immigration ban at LAX
Winter Weather ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheb. counties 3pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Pres. Trump defends executive order on immigration: “This is about keeping our country safe”

Posted 4:01 pm, January 29, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Sunday, January 29th defended his recent executive order on extreme vetting saying in a statement: “We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters.”

He added: “This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe.” He said his first priority “will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering.”

President Donald Trump's statement on immigration ban

