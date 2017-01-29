WATCH LIVE: Protests in Portland over President Trump’s executive order on immigration
Winter Weather ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheb. counties 3pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

“Pretty fun!” Brewers On Deck event serves as unofficial start to Milwaukee Brewers season

Posted 5:24 pm, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, January 29, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers unofficially kicked off the 2017 season Sunday, January 29th with the annual "Brewers On Deck" event.

More than 60 players, alumni, coaches, executives and broadcasters filled the Wisconsin Center.

Brewers On Deck

Brewers On Deck

"Brewers On Deck" is an event for the whole family. Players signed autographs and posed for pictures, and attendees could take part in interactive games, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction and more!

Brewers On Deck

Brewers On Deck

The annual event is aimed at getting everyone excited for a new Brewers season.

Brewers On Deck

Brewers On Deck

"We love getting to interact with the fans all the time. It just doesn't get to happen often, because we are playing normally. To actually kind of spend some time with them is pretty fun!" Jacob Barnes, Brewers pitcher said.

Opening Day is Monday, April 3rd at Miller Park!

Brewers On Deck

Brewers On Deck

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s