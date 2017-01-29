“Pretty fun!” Brewers On Deck event serves as unofficial start to Milwaukee Brewers season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers unofficially kicked off the 2017 season Sunday, January 29th with the annual "Brewers On Deck" event.

More than 60 players, alumni, coaches, executives and broadcasters filled the Wisconsin Center.

"Brewers On Deck" is an event for the whole family. Players signed autographs and posed for pictures, and attendees could take part in interactive games, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction and more!

The annual event is aimed at getting everyone excited for a new Brewers season.

"We love getting to interact with the fans all the time. It just doesn't get to happen often, because we are playing normally. To actually kind of spend some time with them is pretty fun!" Jacob Barnes, Brewers pitcher said.

Opening Day is Monday, April 3rd at Miller Park!