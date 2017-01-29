Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since car crash death

Posted 8:53 am, January 29, 2017, by
NOV1996 1996 - PRINCESS DIANA AT THE VICTOR CHANG CARDIAC RESEARCH INSTITUTE , SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

NOV1996 1996 - PRINCESS DIANA AT THE VICTOR CHANG CARDIAC RESEARCH INSTITUTE , SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

LONDON — The sons of the late Princess Diana plan to build a statue to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Princes William and Harry have commissioned the statue, which will be paid for with private funds and erected in the public gardens of Diana’s former London home, Kensington Palace.

They said “the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statute.”

No timetable has been announced, though the princes hope the statue will be unveiled this year.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 31: The wreckage of Princess Diana's car 31 August in the Alma tunnel of Paris. Princess Diana died a few hours after the crash at Paris hospital La pitie Salpetriere of her injuries. (Photo credit should read PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 31: The wreckage of Princess Diana’s car 31 August in the Alma tunnel of Paris. Princess Diana died a few hours after the crash at Paris hospital La pitie Salpetriere of her injuries. (Photo credit should read PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Before her death in a high-speed car crash in Paris, Diana was involved in a wide range of charities, including landmine awareness.

Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver Henri Paul also died in the crash.

