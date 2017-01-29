WATCH LIVE: Protests in Portland over President Trump’s executive order on immigration
Winter Weather ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheb. counties 3pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses her proposed “Dairy Pride Act” at farm in Chippewa Falls

Posted 5:30 pm, January 29, 2017, by
Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses her proposed "Dairy Pride Act" at farm in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Senator Tammy Baldwin is discussed dairy policy in Wisconsin during a visit to Chippewa Falls.

Baldwin stopped by Triple T Farms to discuss issues affecting farmers and her proposed Dairy Pride Act which asks the FDA to enforce laws when it comes to what food items are labeled as dairy products.

One Triple T Farms partner said milk substitutes could confused customers and may lack the quality of dairy milk.

“The law just needs to be reinforced. I mean, soy milk instead of almond milk? Last time I checked, it’s an extract. It took years for the label of milk to develop, and now it is a white-washed term if you will,” Tom Bowe said.

While meeting with Baldwin, farmers also shared their hopes for immigration reform and the U.S. negotiating a fair NAFTA deal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s