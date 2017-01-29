× Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses her proposed “Dairy Pride Act” at farm in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Senator Tammy Baldwin is discussed dairy policy in Wisconsin during a visit to Chippewa Falls.

Baldwin stopped by Triple T Farms to discuss issues affecting farmers and her proposed Dairy Pride Act which asks the FDA to enforce laws when it comes to what food items are labeled as dairy products.

One Triple T Farms partner said milk substitutes could confused customers and may lack the quality of dairy milk.

“The law just needs to be reinforced. I mean, soy milk instead of almond milk? Last time I checked, it’s an extract. It took years for the label of milk to develop, and now it is a white-washed term if you will,” Tom Bowe said.

While meeting with Baldwin, farmers also shared their hopes for immigration reform and the U.S. negotiating a fair NAFTA deal.