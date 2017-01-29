× Sheriff’s Office: 33-year-old man accused of 3rd OWI offense fled deputies, police on I-43

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man arrested for his third OWI offense over the weekend, and he could now face a number of charges — accused of fleeing deputies and police.

According to a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old man was one of four people arrested for repeat drunk driving over the weekend, as deputies took part in the Operation Drive Sober initiative from Friday, January 27th at 4:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 29th at 6:00 a.m.

A total of nine people were arrested over the weekend for drunk driving offenses.

Sheriff’s officials said the 33-year-old man faces potential charges of felony fleeing, operating while revoked, resisting/obstructing an office and recklessly endangering safety after he did not stop — fleeing deputies on I-43 westbound near Loomis Avenue.

West Allis police officers joined the pursuit and set up stop sticks to stop the man’s vehicle on S. 71st Street.

If convicted on those charges, the man could face 14 years and 10 months in prison.