U.S. servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen

Posted 7:34 am, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, January 29, 2017

YEMEN — A U.S. servicemember died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), US Central Command announced Sunday. Three other servicemembers were wounded in the raid.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers,” said Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel. “The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe.”

Yemen

Central Command said a US military aircraft assisting in the operation experienced a hard landing at a nearby location, resulting in an additional US injury. That aircraft was unable to fly after the landing. The aircraft was then intentionally destroyed in place.

The operation resulted in an estimated 14 AQAP members being killed and the capture of information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots.

A US defense official says this operation was authorized by President Donald Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Jim

    Before all you liberal crazies start blaming Trump I am sure this raid was in the works for a long time. Planning was not done in the last week. Sure maybe he gave to go ahead but the plan started under Obama!

    Reply Report comment