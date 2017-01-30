Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin until 4am Tuesday

#1 in the nation! Green Bay is Titletown among football fans, according to new survey

Posted 6:15 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19PM, January 30, 2017

GREEN BAY — Was there any doubt? If you’re one of the many in Packers nation, the answer is probably “Not a chance!”

A new survey by WalletHub shows the City of Green Bay ranks number one in the nation among the best football cities for fans.

WalletHub’s number crunchers compared 244 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from “number of NFL and college football teams” to “average ticket price for an NFL game” to “fan friendliness.”

For fun and interesting facts about the biggest sporting event of the year, make sure to check out WalletHub’s Super Bowl LI By The Numbers infographic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s