1 in the nation! Green Bay is Titletown among football fans, according to new survey

GREEN BAY — Was there any doubt? If you’re one of the many in Packers nation, the answer is probably “Not a chance!”

A new survey by WalletHub shows the City of Green Bay ranks number one in the nation among the best football cities for fans.

WalletHub’s number crunchers compared 244 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from “number of NFL and college football teams” to “average ticket price for an NFL game” to “fan friendliness.”

