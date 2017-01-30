× 2 injured in crash involving semi in Dodge County; alcohol believed to be factor

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County early Saturday morning, January 28th.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of CTH A and CTH W in the Township of Oak Grove.

Preliminary investigation showed that a Toyota sedan, operated by a 24-year-old Horicon man, was headed east on CTH W when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The Toyota then struck the rear wheels of a semi pulling an empty fuel tank trailer north on CTH A.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and later transferred to UW-Hospital Madison for his injuries. His passenger was transported to Oconomowoc Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

CTH A was closed for more than four hours while the crash was being investigated and the scene cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. Please contact Sheriff Dale Schmidt for further information.