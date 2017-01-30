Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of SE WI from 2pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

30 pounds of cocaine found on American Airlines plane during ‘routine maintenance’

Posted 11:19 am, January 30, 2017, by

TULSA, Okla. — A worker found nearly 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an American Airlines plane during a routine maintenance check, according to FOX 23.

Workers found seven bricks of cocaine inside an electronics bay near the nose gear of a Boeing 757 parked at the American Airlines Maintenance Base in Tulsa, according to the report.

According to the airline, authorities were immediately contacted.

“This plane actually came from Bogota and landed in Miami, and got picked up on the computer system for routine maintenance. And usually that happens in Miami, and they were overloaded and that’s when it got here,” said Mike Moore, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the total weight was roughly 26 pounds with an additional 4 pounds of packing material.

American Airlines has launched an investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s