34 men, women sworn in as dispatchers for MPD: “Very excited to begin this process”

MILWAUKEE -- They may never investigate a crime scene or pursue a criminal in the field, but on Monday, January 30th, the Milwaukee Police Department swore in a group of vital new recruits.

”For the vast majority of Milwaukee citizens, you become the Milwaukee Police Department," Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said, addressing the room.

The 34 men and women are MPD’s latest Emergency Communications Operators. After 12 weeks of training, they will man the dispatch and 911 systems that serve as a lifeline between officers and the community.

“Their job is to maintain their calmness so they can in fact help [callers], by getting them what they need to get through that terrible moment," Chief Flynn said.

Flynn called this group the cream of the crop, after targeted recruitment resulted in more than 700 applicants. It also supports an understaffed portion of the department.

“We’re hopeful that this will plug a major hole in our communications efforts," Flynn said.

“I’m very excited to begin this process and this journey in order to serve my community and the city of Milwaukee," said new recruit David Comer.

Comer is following in his family’s footsteps. His father served in the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and his aunt works for the city.

“We come from this family of people who believe in the city of Milwaukee, believe in the state of Wisconsin, and want to give back in service the way we can,” Comer said.

And for Comer, that will be as a calm voice on the other end of the line – when the people of Milwaukee need him most.