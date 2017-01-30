× Archbishop Jerome Listecki kicks off Catholic Schools Week at Catholic Memorial in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Catholic Schools Week began Monday, January 30th. It’s a week meant to showcase Catholic school education.

On Monday morning, students and faculty gathered at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki took part in an all-school Mass, kicking off Catholic Schools Week.

“These are families that gather together and make this possible, and to reinforce with the kids, not only how important it is in their family, but to so many other families — that’s a powerful thing for them. They want to be drawn into something, and sharing in the tradition of Catholic schools and the Catholic church is important as well,” Paul Hartmann, Catholic Memorial High School president said.

1,200 grade school and middle school students, along with 700 Catholic Memorial students, faculty and staff celebrated Monday.