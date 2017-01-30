Arrival canceled: Young refugee from Sudan, scheduled to arrive in Milwaukee could be in danger

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump on Friday, January 27th signed an executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. In Milwaukee, that order puts the brakes on agencies that help refugees settle into their new homes. Officials at one agency said the suspension of refugee admissions is putting lives and livelihoods at risk.
Officials at Lutheran Social Services said Monday, January 30th they were supposed to pick up a new refugee — a man from Sudan — one of seven countries impacted by the executive order on immigration.
Refugee admissions altogether are suspended, and those at Lutheran Social Services said they’re worried about the future of their refugee program.
Mary Flynn, refugee program director at Lutheran Social Services said a young Sudanese man was scheduled to arrive in Milwaukee on Monday.
“24 years old, has been registered and waiting to come since 2010,” Flynn said.
The arrival, along with arrivals of eight refugees from Burma in the coming weeks have been canceled as a result of President Trump’s executive order.
Flynn said she worries the Sudanese refugee is in danger.
“His case was being expedited because he was a victim of violence and torture,” Flynn said.
As part of the executive order issued Friday, the U.S. Refugee Admission Program is suspended for 120 days so officials can “determine what additional procedures should be taken to ensure those approved for refugee admission don’t pose a threat.”
“You don`t know when the next threat`s coming. You don`t know when the next attack`s coming, and so, the best you can do is get ahead of it because, if you wait, you`re gonna be reacting,” Sean Spicer, President Trump’s press secretary said.
The order prompted nationwide protests, including one held Monday by the Chicago chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in Racine.
Flynn said from iris scans with the United Nations to numerous interviews with US officials, the refugee screening process is already safe.
“I think once the administration really does delve deeper into it and understand it completely, they`ll know what we know here. This vetting process is thorough. It`s extremely complete. It`s very extensive,” Flynn said.
Officials at Lutheran Social Services said their funding for the refugee program is basically $950 for each client.
With no new refugees, they’re looking at no funding for the next 120 days.
Flynn said they’ll now need donations in order to keep the lights on for classes and job referrals for refugees already here.
Well I’m sure that all of the protesters would be willing to put up the money to fund your school. I’m sure you will survive and I’m also sure that the refugee from Sudan will survive too. You are just another part of all the hype because your candidate lost.
Kenneth c winiger
I am in favor of the immigration ban
hocuspocus13
Well…it’s better his arrival schedule is in danger
Than American lives
Ray
Sometimes you just have to laugh at the ridiculousness of the reporting of these stories. This guy’s been registered and waiting to come since 2010, but suddenly NOW his life is in danger? I’m not buying it. If it hasn’t been in danger since 2010, why was he registered? Sorry buddy but if you’ve been waiting since 2010, you can wait 90 more days. Give me a break. Second part, they say that they had 8 refugees from Burma scheduled. They cancelled them. Why??? Burma isn’t on the list. If you cancelled those people, don’t blame Trump. Third, they’re suddenly concerned about their refugee program. Why? Because of a 90 day ban on refugees from terrorist sponsoring countries? REALLY? Your program can’t survive that??? Why?? Are your only refugees terrorists???? I’m Lutheran. This is probably a good group, but OMG this story is ridiculous. I hate the liberal media.