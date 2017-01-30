× Attorney General Schimel won’t say whether he’ll challenge Pres. Trump’s immigration restrictions

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel isn’t saying whether he’ll challenge President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions or whether he supports them.

Schimel, a Republican, said during a news conference Monday, January 30th that he would consider legal action if he felt President Trump overreached his constitutional authority or the policy has what Schimel called a “negative impact” on Wisconsin.

He said the Department of Justice’s solicitor general’s office is reviewing a New York federal judge’s order blocking part of President Trump’s restrictions. Once that review is complete, his office will decide whether the DOJ has a role to play.

Asked if he agreed with President Trump’s restrictions, Schimel called them a policy decision that isn’t any of his business. But he said he’s not afraid to sue the federal government just because there’s a new president.