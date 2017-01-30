Brookfield police: Suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Embassy Suites IN CUSTODY

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police said Monday, January 30th a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday, January 29th at the Embassy Suites hotel on Moorland near Greenfield IS IN CUSTODY.

The 19-year-old man turned himself into police after detectives negotiated with his family.

Police said he would be taken to the Waukesha County Jail on Monday evening and could make his initial appearance in court as soon as Tuesday.

The man will most likely face charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide and multiple charges of recklessly endangering safety, police said.

Police said the handgun used in this incident was recovered Sunday night, on top of a frozen pond in a park in Milwaukee County — with assistance from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at the Embassy Suites early Sunday.

Brookfield police responded to the hotel around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they learned there had been a party at the hotel with numerous young adults. A fight broke out between a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee and woman.

Officials said the man physically assaulted the woman when other guests intervened. At that time, the man pulled out a handgun and began to fire rounds.

Officials say approximately a half-dozen rounds were fired at guests. Two victims were struck by gunfire. Others narrowly escaped being struck.

An 18-year-old woman from Milwaukee was hit in the buttocks. She’s expected to be OK.

An 18-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot in the abdomen and had to have surgery.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect took off in a vehicle, which was later located near his home.

The hotel was locked down for several hours as police searched vehicles in the parking lot and looked for evidence.

One man attending a party on a floor above where this shooting said there was chaos after the gunfire.

“I was just a level up. I heard the shots. We didn`t think nothing of it until people started running around. People were just running around the hallways. Panicking. Scared. It`s a scary situation because if you were in a room — it`s a small room — you don`t know if you are going to walk out in one piece or be hurt,” Derrick Triggs said.

