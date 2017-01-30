CES 2017 revisited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a look at some of the things we didn't show you the first time around in our CES 2017 coverage.

CES is a powerhouse tech show - some 170,000 people from around the world converge in Las Vegas to check out thousands of gadgets.

It's tough to show you all of them, but recently I went back through our footage to find some of the cool things we found.

Pocket Sized Drone - ZEROTECH DOBBY

Magnetic Phone Case - Evutec AFIX

Baby Bed - SNOO

Knock Knock Refrigerator - LG InstaView Door

Concept Cars

VW

LeEco

Nissan

BlackBerry Prototype - TCL Mercury

Color Changing Shower Head - HYDRAO First

GPS Pet Collar - KYON

Floating Speaker - LG

Virtual Reality Demo - SoftKinetic