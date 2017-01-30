Coalition protecting Muslim, immigrant and refugee rights to gather in Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A number of individuals representing local Muslim, immigrant, refugee, interfaith and civil rights organizations will give their reaction to President Trump’s planned executive orders on immigration Monday, January 30th in Greenfield.

The order signed Friday evening, stops people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, from entering the United States for 90 days. President Trump says the order will enhance national security. Critics say it's discrimination and will ultimately hurt U.S. foreign relations.

Monday's event in Greenfield is led by the president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition. The groups will meet at the Islamic Resource Center at 10 a.m. for a news conference.

Members of a mosque in Milwaukee held a special interfaith event on Sunday, January 29th. The gathering at Humboldt Park was in response to President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

On Saturday, January 28th, hundreds protested President Donald Trump's order to keep people from entering the United States from several Middle Eastern countries.The group of protesters were outside the Federal Building in downtown Milwaukee.

Also this weekend, dozens of people showed up to protest at U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's town hall meeting in Menomonee Falls -- he supports President Trump's order.

After a town hall meeting on Saturday, a medical student named Joe Lalli asked Sensenbrenner for his position on the executive order Mr. Trump issued Friday. Lalli recorded his interaction with Sensenbrenner and posted the audio online.

"People who have been here for years, who have green cards, who were on vacation when this was announced and they`re stuck there -- that`s OK with you? You think that`s right? You think that`s a good policy?" asked Lalli, who opposes the executive order.

"That is legal. But you can`t --" Sensenbrenner said.

"That`s not what I asked," Lalli said.

"OK, well I`ll say, yeah it is right. People who have green cards, they're subject to the same terms of entry as other aliens into the United States," Sensenbrenner said.

After a day of confusion, the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that all lawful permanent residents will be allowed to re-enter the country.