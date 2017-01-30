Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of SE WI from 2pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Escape reality: The world of virtual reality is more accessible than ever, but where?

Posted 9:16 am, January 30, 2017

WAUKESHA -- Plenty of video games provide a thrilling experience, but only virtual reality can put you in the middle of all that action. And an arcade in Waukesha makes that technology accessible to you. Carl spent the morning at Escape Chambers for a preview.

About Escape Chambers (website)

Who should try an escape room?

Gamers & Brainiacs

Escape Chambers provides exciting, high level games that will challenge even the most experienced gamers. If winning is just not enough, come on down to try and beat one of our records.

Family & Friends

Looking for something new? Tired of doing the same, old, boring things with your family and friends? Let Escape Chambers release you from your norm!

Companies

After experiencing one of our chambers, you and your coworkers will never work the same again. Escape Chambers is a great way to build team work and equality among one another, plus it gets you out of the office!

Travelers & Tourists

Whether you are just passing through or staying for a while, Escape Chambers is a must stop destination. Code cracking, problem solving, riddles… We’ve got it all!

