Feel the love: Decorate your home for Valentine’s Day with DIY crafts

Posted 10:06 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11AM, January 30, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- January is almost over which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Our DIY diva Susan Wilke joins Real Milwaukee to help fill your home with love.

Handmade Spiral Rosettes
Tools Needed:

  • Wool Felt Blend
  • Fabric covered stems
  • Sharp Scissors
  • Hot Glue

DIY Cute Cactus Plants
Tools Needed:

  • Wool Felt Blend in Cactus-y colors
  • Sharp Scissors
  • Sewing Machine
  • White Puff Paint
  • Cactus Template
  • Stuffing
  • Pots/ Wool felt balls as needed

DIY Coasters
Tools needed:

  • Plain Cork Coasters
  • Felt wool pom poms
  • Hot Glue

Felt Heart Lollipops!
Tools Needed:

  • Wool Felt Blend
  • Stuffing
  • Sharp Scissors
  • Embroidery Floss
  • Needle
  • Hot glue
  • Lollipop covers and stems

Felt Heart Key Rings
Tools Needed:

  • Wool Felt (I used precut out Fun-Fetti heart shapes by Benzie Design)
  • Embroidery floss or crochet thread
  • Needle
  • Ribbon
  • Small Key Ring (I found mine by the jewelry section of any craft store)
  • Scissors

