Feel the love: Decorate your home for Valentine’s Day with DIY crafts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- January is almost over which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Our DIY diva Susan Wilke joins Real Milwaukee to help fill your home with love.

Handmade Spiral Rosettes

Tools Needed:

Wool Felt Blend

Fabric covered stems

Sharp Scissors

Hot Glue

DIY Cute Cactus Plants

Tools Needed:

Wool Felt Blend in Cactus-y colors

Sharp Scissors

Sewing Machine

White Puff Paint

Cactus Template

Stuffing

Pots/ Wool felt balls as needed

DIY Coasters

Tools needed:

Plain Cork Coasters

Felt wool pom poms

Hot Glue

Felt Heart Lollipops!

Tools Needed:

Wool Felt Blend

Stuffing

Sharp Scissors

Embroidery Floss

Needle

Hot glue

Lollipop covers and stems

Felt Heart Key Rings

Tools Needed: