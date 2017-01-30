Feel the love: Decorate your home for Valentine’s Day with DIY crafts

MILWAUKEE -- January is almost over which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Our DIY diva Susan Wilke joins Real Milwaukee to help fill your home with love.
Handmade Spiral Rosettes
Tools Needed:
- Wool Felt Blend
- Fabric covered stems
- Sharp Scissors
- Hot Glue
DIY Cute Cactus Plants
Tools Needed:
- Wool Felt Blend in Cactus-y colors
- Sharp Scissors
- Sewing Machine
- White Puff Paint
- Cactus Template
- Stuffing
- Pots/ Wool felt balls as needed
DIY Coasters
Tools needed:
- Plain Cork Coasters
- Felt wool pom poms
- Hot Glue
Felt Heart Lollipops!
Tools Needed:
- Wool Felt Blend
- Stuffing
- Sharp Scissors
- Embroidery Floss
- Needle
- Hot glue
- Lollipop covers and stems
Felt Heart Key Rings
Tools Needed:
- Wool Felt (I used precut out Fun-Fetti heart shapes by Benzie Design)
- Embroidery floss or crochet thread
- Needle
- Ribbon
- Small Key Ring (I found mine by the jewelry section of any craft store)
- Scissors