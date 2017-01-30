× Former Pres. Barack Obama “fundamentally disagrees” with Pres. Trump’s immigration executive order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order curbing immigration in a statement on Monday, January 30th, backing protesters who have taken to the nation’s airports to express their displeasure with Trump’s action on Friday.

“The President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” said Kevin Lewis, spokesman for the former president, in a statement.

This is first time Obama, who ceded power to President Trump 10 days ago, has criticized the current president, breaking with an unwritten rule that former presidents refrain from criticizing the current White House occupant.

It is also the former president’s first statement since leaving the White House.

The statement also rejected the comparison between a 2011 temporary immigration order by Obama that halted Iraqis coming to the US and the broader ban by the President Trump administration on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.