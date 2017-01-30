× FOX6 Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge

This is for all the teenagers out there in our viewing audience. We have a challenge for you.

How would you tell your friends to stay away from their teammates pain meds, or Grandpa’s medicine cabinet? Enter the FOX 6 Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge and show us. Make a 30-second (:30) anti-drug video, in the form of a public service announcement, addressing the dangers of using or taking someone else’s prescription drugs. Entries will be accepted now through March 5, 2017. Fill out the entry form below, including all the required information, and your :30 PSA. You win the challenge, and you’re on TV!

If you’re looking for inspiration check out the Dose of Reality YouTube Channel here. (link to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFaOT9FX3quxbMwAK_cLLg)

For more Dose of Reality information click here (link to http://doseofrealitywi.gov/)