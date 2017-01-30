× GE Healthcare moving work from Maryland to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — GE Healthcare is moving work from a Maryland plant to Wisconsin.

The Baltimore Sun is reporting work done at a plant in Laurel will transfer over the next one-to-two years.

That plant currently employs 180 people.

Milwaukee is home to several GE Healthcare facilities, with roughly 6,000 employees in the area.

Some Maryland employees are expected to relocate, while others will stay on the East Coast, working remotely.

New positions will be added in Wisconsin.

