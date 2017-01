× Grand Avenue’s transformation to start this year; food hall concept in works

MILWAUKEE — Some big changes are in store at the Shops of Grand Avenue in downtown Milwaukee in 2017.

The food court is set to move to the mall’s first floor — making way for contractors to start building office space.

Work will also start on a new entrance and plaza at the mall’s W. Wisconsin Avenue entrance at Old World Third Street.

