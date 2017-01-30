Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin until 4am Tuesday

Here’s a first look at ‘Ocean’s 8’ all-female cast

Posted 1:18 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 01:19PM, January 30, 2017

We don’t know too much about the plot, but we at least know what the cast of “Ocean’s 8” looks like.

Costar Rihanna shared a cast photo on social media.

The pic shows Rihanna along with fellow cast members Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena-Bonham Carter and Awkwafina in a subway car.

The all-female star film is taking over from the earlier “Ocean’s” franchise in which George Clooney and Brad Pitt led the star-studded, predominantly male cast.

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

