Menomonee Falls to transition 911 dispatch services to Waukesha Co. Communications Center

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Village of Menomonee Falls is transitioning all of its police/fire/EMS dispatch services to the Waukesha County Communications Center (WCC).

On Wednesday, February 1st at 7:00 am, Menomonee Falls 911 dispatchers will broadcast a sign off message to all radio channels followed by WCC dispatchers broadcasting a sign on message.

According to a press release, the WCC regional dispatch center will connect Menomonee Falls residents directly to the WCC dispatchers when they call 911, from any phone whether the call is from a landline or a cellular phone. Non-Emergency calls for service requesting a police, fire, or medical assistance response should be directed to #262-446-5070, replacing the #262-532-1700 currently in use. This new number will connect directly to WCC.

All other police and fire business such as general questions, burning permission, overnight parking permission, fire inspections, special event information, etc., should be directed to the current #262-532-8700. These numbers will be posted on the Menomonee Falls website at www.Menomonee-falls.org beginning on February 1st.

Besides the new non-emergency phone number for response requests, the severe weather sirens will have an additional test conducted by WCC on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. for one minute. This is in addition to the usual Saturday noon testing currently being done. Residents should take note of these two changes.