Not your typical gym: The Fit House offers fitness for everybody

WEST BEND -- Kramp spent the morning at The Fit House in West Bend. The Fit House is a gym that aims to make everyone feel supported no matter where in their fitness journey the are. They offer group training classes along with personal training.

About The Fit House (website)

Welcome to The Fit house where we offer fitness for every body. Erin, Ann and Sam teamed up to bring you something completely new. We're not your typical gym. What sets us apart is our core belief which is: it is extremely important for everyone to feel supported. When you walk through our door, you’re family. You’re not alone in this journey; we’re here for you as your partners.

Another difference you’ll notice is we don’t offer beginner or advanced classes because we encourage everyone to work out together – promoting support and a family feeling. We want you to feel like you're working out with your friends, not like you're just another body in a group fitness class full of nameless faces. We’ve found this to be extremely successful as we’ll see the beginner looking to the veteran for motivation while the veteran also benefits by seeing the beginner – where they themselves used to be – realizes how far they’ve come and gains inspiration from them! We don’t allow comparisons. We don’t allow put downs. We encourage, and you will see, the veteran right next to the newcomer cheering them on, helping them get through and celebrating each other successes!