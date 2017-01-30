President Trump Supreme Court choice announcement coming Tuesday

Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of SE WI from 2pm Monday – 4am Tuesday

Posted 8:28 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29AM, January 30, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister May is on a visit to the White House and had a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump tweeted that he will reveal his choice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court in an announcement Tuesday nigh.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the President tweeted.

After the death of late Justice Antonin Scalia, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, but the Republican majority prevented his confirmation. This move maintained the vacancy on the court — leaving a space open for Trump to make his pick.

Scalia was a right-leaning voice on the court, and Trump’s pick is expected to fill his place. Trump said in an interview with “60 Minutes” after he was elected that although he thought the issue of same-sex marriage was “settled,” he planned to appoint anti-abortion rights justices.

Trump had originally said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Thursday.

Trump has been teasing his nomination announcement during his first week in office. The President hinted that he had already made his pick last week: “I think in my mind I know who it is,” Trump said during a luncheon at his hotel last Thursday with Republicans, according to cell phone video of the event obtained by CNN. “I think you’re going to be very, very excited.”

