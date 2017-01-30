× Recognize this guy? Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Metro PCS, located near 14th and Center, around 12:30 p.m. on January 9th.

Police say the suspect entered the store and began to look at the merchandise. A short time later, the suspect approached the counter, took out a knife, and demanded money from the clerk at the register. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 30-years-old, around 5’6” tall and 130 pounds. He has black hair in dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black coat, black jogging pants, and a black knit cap. Two photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.