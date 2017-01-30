× Redesigned with travelers in mind: Mitchell International Airport launches updated website

MILWAUKEE — Mitchell International Airport just launched a newly redesigned website, mitchellairport.com. Officials say it is expected to give travelers a new and enhanced web experience.

The new website is responsive — so it optimizes to best display on all devices regardless of screen size.

In a news release, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said, “The new Mitchellairport.com makes it easier than ever for our travelers to access the information they need, putting the most popular information on the website within one click of the home page.”

Officials with the county say Mitchell International has long been on the front end of emerging airport website technology developments. In 2009, MKE was the first U.S. airport to launch a real-time parking availability monitor, and that same year also became one of the first to create a dedicated mobile site.

Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 39 destinations coast-to-coast and 160 international destinations.