"Right to Try:" Republican state lawmakers introduce bill for the terminally ill

MADISON — Two Republican state lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow terminally ill patients in Wisconsin to try potentially life-saving drug still under federal review.

Reps. Pat Snyder and Joel Kleefisch say 33 other states already have “Right to Try” laws that allows terminally ill patients to try drugs still under investigation by the Federal Drug Administration.

Kleefisch said in a news release Monday that a Texas doctor has saved 78 lives with the measure and that terminally ill patients “deserve every chance at living.”

A bipartisan companion bill in the Senate is expected to be introduced by Republican Sen. Terry Moulton and Democratic Sen. Fred Risser.

A similar bill introduced last session did not pass.

You may have heard of the Trickett Wendler Right to Try Act before. FOX6 News introduced you to Wendler in 2014, and followed her through her brave battle with ALS. She was a big supporter of Right to Try legislation.

Wendler lost her battle with ALS nearly two years ago.