× Sen. Johnson, Gov. Walker once opposed President Trump’s Muslim ban; now, mum

MADISON — The top two elected Republicans in Wisconsin had previously criticized President Donald Trump for proposing a Muslim ban as a candidate, but neither Gov. Scott Walker nor U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson were saying much in the wake of the president’s travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries.

But other critics of President Trump’s executive order signed Friday were speaking out, including at protests in Milwaukee and at an immigration forum in Madison that attracted more than 2,000 people on Sunday.

“I am beyond dismayed at the level of anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and anti-Latino sentiment that has been displayed by this administration in just the first week of Trump’s presidency,” said Democratic state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa during a news conference Monday with immigrant advocates and elected officials at the Islamic Resource Center in suburban Milwaukee.

Trump has insisted that the order he signed is not a ban on Muslims entering the country but is instead a measure designed to keep the country safe. But his critics disagree.

“It’s designed to keep Muslims out as part of Trump’s long articulated plan. This goes against everything our country represents, going back to our founder’s conviction in the United States as a nation where the government does not discriminate against any religion,” said Emilio De Torre, youth and program director at Wisconsin’s American Civil Liberties Union.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Both Johnson and Walker were critical when then-candidate Trump last year called for an outright ban on Muslims entering the country. Johnson, who is chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, said then that “the best way to prevent the homegrown-inspired attacks is literally positive engagement with Muslim communities.”

Johnson was traveling Monday and not immediately available for comment, said his spokesman Ben Voelkel.

Walker said last year in disagreeing with Trump’s much broader total ban on Muslims that the country’s founding principles are based on protecting religious liberties. Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

Walker, who is head of the Republican Governors Association, was at the White House over the weekend and tweeted pictures of himself with Trump and his chief of staff Reince Priebus, who is also from Wisconsin.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner reversed himself over the weekend after initially saying Saturday that green-card holders affected by Trump’s order shouldn’t be allowed in the U.S. On Sunday, Sensenbrenner said he misspoke.

The president’s executive order was applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, who said it is “time to re-evaluate and strengthen the visa-vetting process.”