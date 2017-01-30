× Sheriff’s office: Man driving stolen vehicle clocked driving 100 mph through Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested early Monday, January 30th in the Town of Addison in Washington County.

What was the man’s alleged crime? A deputy on patrol shortly before 2:00 a.m. clocked the man driving 100 miles an hour on southbound I-41 near Highway K.

After the deputy stopped the man, he determined the driver had an active felony arrest warrant out of the State of Indiana for theft of a motor vehicle. After the subject was arrested, it was also determined (by the VIN) that the vehicle was also stolen out of Indiana.

The man remains in custody at the Washington County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Indiana.