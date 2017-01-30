“Urban Bourbon,” “Oats of This Swirled,” “Truffle Kerfluffle,” 3 new Ben & Jerry’s flavors coming in Feb.!

Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for parts of SE Wisconsin until 4am Tuesday

Posted 7:33 pm, January 30, 2017, by
There are some Ben and Jerry’s ice cream flavors!

One, called “Urban Bourbon,” combines Americans’ love of ice cream and bourbon. It is burnt caramel ice cream mixed with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

“Oats of This Swirled” is a take on an oatmeal cookie.

“Truffle Kerfluffle” is a blend of salted chocolate ganache and nuts.

These new flavors will be rolled out in mid-February.

