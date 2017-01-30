Video: Cane-wielding good Samaritan thwarts attack on bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Surveillance video from a Kansas City bus shows a passenger – armed only with his cane – take down a bus driver's alleged attacker with several well-placed swings.

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials are now trying to find the good Samaritan to thank him, according to WDAF-TV.

City officials say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28th when one of the passengers began behaving bizarrely as the bus neared 35th and Troost Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the man approach the bus driver and harass her before grabbing the driver from behind and wrapping his arms around her neck.

"Get your hands off of me!" she can be heard saying in the video. "Wait a minute! Wait a minute!"

Suddenly, a man sitting on the bus springs into action. He rushes to the front of the bus and starts to beat the attacker with his cane, sending the driver's assailant running off the bus.

When the attacker walks back toward the front door of the bus, video shows the good Samaritan call out, "Come on! I got something else for you! Come on! Get over here!"

Thinking better of it, the suspect stays on the sidewalk at a safe distance from the cane's reach. Police arrived shortly after and arrested him at the scene.

The unidentified man who came to the driver's rescue didn't appear to suffer any injuries, but he did break his cane in half during the scuffle, according to transportation officials. They say they'd like to identify him so they can thank him for his bravery with a new cane and transportation vouchers.

If you know who that good Samaritan was that stepped in to help the driver, you can contact RideKC.