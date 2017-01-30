× Where they stand: Wisconsin elected officials on President Trump’s immigration ban

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman continue to remain silent about whether they support President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban, which temporarily prevents people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Below is where Wisconsin’s Senators and Congressmen stand on the issue:

Sen. Ron Johnson — ??

The senator’s office has not responded to multiple inquiries from FOX6 News regarding Johnson’s position on the immigration ban.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin — OPPOSED

Said on Twitter: “We need extreme vetting of @POTUS‘ Exec Orders before he signs. Travel ban will make ISIS stronger, weaken counterterrorism and cost lives.”

Speaker Paul Ryan — SUPPORTS

Said in a statement: “Our number one responsibility is to protect the homeland. We are a compassionate nation, and I support the refugee resettlement program, but it’s time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process. This is why we passed bipartisan legislation in the wake of the Paris attacks to pause the intake of refugees. President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.

“I also commend the president for taking action to rebuild our military. We need to close the readiness gap and ensure our troops have the tools necessary to complete their mission. A well-equipped fighting force is essential as we work to defeat ISIS and restore American leadership on the international stage.”

Rep. Mark Pocan — OPPOSED

Said on Twitter: “Closing our borders to refugees fleeing devastation and war is morally indefensible. #NoBanNoWall.”

Rep. Ron Kind — OPPOSED

Said in a statement: “President Trump’s Executive Order blocking refugees and people from select Muslim countries from entering the United States does not reflect who we are as a nation. We cannot start discriminating based on religion. Instead of helping keep our country safe it will jeopardize our national security by giving ISIS and other terror groups another recruitment tool and making it harder for our allies in Muslim nations to work with us on counter-terrorism operations. I am calling on President Trump to immediately suspend his Executive Order until Congress has had a chance to review the order.”

Rep. Gwen Moore — OPPOSED

Said in a statement: “Like most of my constituents, I found President Donald Trump’s xenophobic executive orders targeting refugees, immigrants, and their families to be repulsive and in direct contradiction to the values that define our nation. Such abominable efforts have nothing to do with national security and everything to do with satisfying campaign promises to the alt-right movement. These anti-American actions have no place in our culture and are indicative of the overwhelming influence of nationalism that continues to permeate this administration and its policies.”

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner — SUPPORTS

Said in a statement: “In terms of the pause, it’s important to emphasize that this isn’t about religious affiliation, it’s about national security and keeping Americans safe. This is a temporary ban so the government can ensure we have sufficient screening policies in place. While the majority of people seeking to enter the United States are peaceful, it only takes one individual to wreak havoc. I will never support a blanket ban on any religious group, but we have to do everything we can, consistent with our values as Americans, to protect the freedom and security of the American people.”

On green card controversy:

“After a town hall meeting, I was pressed to answer questions about whether the President’s immigration pause should apply to green card holders. I do not believe it is right to ban green card holders from entering the United States absent evidence of a threat, regardless of where they are from. I misspoke and I apologize for the confusion.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman — ??

The congressman’s office has not responded to a request for comment from FOX6 News.

Rep. Sean Duffy — SUPPORTS

Said in a statement: “Radical Islamic terror groups like ISIS openly exploit the West’s refugee programs to incite or carry out acts of terrorism. We deserve to know who enters or leaves our country, as well as their intent. President Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise to re-evaluate our visa vetting process so that the American people are safe from terrorism.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher — ??