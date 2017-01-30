Wisconsin lawmakers react to Pres. Trump’s exec. order on immigration; Milwaukee Muslims push back

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Monday, January 30th denied that “big problems” at airports over the weekend were created by his executive order on immigration. That order, signed Friday, January 27th bans travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and suspends refugee admission for 120 days.

President Trump tweeted Monday that only a small percentage of international travelers were detained for questioning because of his order. Instead, he blamed the problems on Sunday night’s Delta Airlines computer outage and protesters voicing opposition to the ban.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Meanwhile, some Wisconsin politicians have weighed in with reaction to the executive order, while others are mum on the ban.

Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee has not said whether he supports the order.

A spokesman said Monday Johnson was traveling.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Muslims pushed back against President Trump Monday.

“No, Mr. President. This is a Muslim ban. You can spin it any way you want, but that`s what this is,” a Milwaukee Muslim said.

At a news conference Monday, two Syrian refugees who recently arrived in Milwaukee pleaded with US officials not to turn their backs on people like them.

A representative from the Muslim Women’s Coalition translated:

“They said they`ve only been here 10 days, and it`s the first time in many, many years that they can sleep in peace and feel that they`re not going to be bombarded. Those stories are not far in the backs of our minds,” the translator said.

Because of that, Milwaukee’s Jewish Community Relations Council is denouncing the ban.

Elana Kahn said it goes against a principle of giving safe harbor to vulnerable people.

“It`s totally unacceptable. It`s totally a betrayal of the values of this country, and it`s beneath us,” Kahn said.

Wisconsin’s congressional delegation is split along party lines.

Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner, Sean Duffy and Glenn Grothman support the ban, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congressmen Mark Pocan and Ron Kind and Congresswoman Gwen Moore oppose it.

Mike Gallagher, a freshman Republican congressman from Green Bay said Monday the executive order could’ve been “handled better,” and he plans to review it.

Senator Ron Johnson hasn’t said where he stands.

At the White House, President Trump’s aides said the ban is legal, and needed.

“This focus on securing our borders and our homeland was obviously something that the President campaigned on and now he`s doing exactly what he told the American people he would do,” Sean Spicer, White House press secretary said.

Governor Scott Walker appears to be standing with President Trump.

In a statement, Walker said a refugee resettlement program is compassionate and one he supports, but he said the safety of US citizens should come first.

Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the executive order Monday. A spokesman said the former President is: “Heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” adding that “citizens exercising their constitutional rights to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”