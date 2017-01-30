“You feel violated and unsafe:” Towing company burglarized multiple times by same suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- A towing company in Mequon is a victim of burglary. The crook in this case struck several times over the weekend -- starting his string of thefts during regular business hours and taking several thousand dollars worth of electronics.

"You feel violated and unsafe," said Tim Grube, owner of Grube's Towing.

Grube saw the disturbing video after getting a call from his dispatcher.

"We got him on camera walking through our parking lot, going through all of our equipment, removing items from trucks," Grube said.

The thief was dressed in a purple hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers. He scoured the parking lots of Grube's Towing.

"He walks around like he's done this before or knows what he's looking for," Grube said.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect on the property at least four times over the weekend. He is seen pulling on handles and stealing from nearly a dozen unlocked company vehicles.

"Tablets we use for dispatching purposes -- that seemed to be his prime goal," Grube said. "We are missing a couple of GPS units, the Magellan dash units as well."

The suspect made off with between $5,000 and $7,000 dollars worth of equipment. Now, Grube and his staff have become more diligent.

"We have to do a better job and making sure our stuff and facilities are locked up better, cleaned up better and out of plain view. Sometimes we get complacent and we don't think it can happen to me -- and it's not true. Wherever you are, there's opportunity for loss like this," Grube said.

Police were called to Grube's Towing several times over the weekend. Now, Grube hopes you can help.

"I just hope we figure out who this was so we can stop him from doing this to other people," Grube said.

Grube believes the suspect is about 6'2" tall and drives what looks like a late-model Toyota RAV4 -- either dark blue or gray-ish blue. If you have information about the stolen items or recognize the suspect, you are urged to call the Mequon Police Department.