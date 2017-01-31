1 suspect, 2 crimes: Watertown police hope you can help identify armed robber

Attempted robbery of gas station on S. 3rd St. in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Watertown police hope you can help them identify a man who robbed one gas station and attempted to rob another on Monday evening, January 30th.

The attempted robbery happened at the Clark Gas Station on S. 3rd St. just before 8:00 p.m. The suspect obtained no money during this robbery attempt and was possibly injured in the head area prior to fleeing the Clark Gas Station on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, white, wearing a camo jacket, black pants, black gloves and camo moccasins and a black, cold weather mask covering the suspects face. The suspect was estimated to be 6’ tall with a thin build.

Robbery of gas station on Main St. in Watertown

A little more than a half hour later, Watertown police were notified that a robbery had just occurred at the Clark Gas Station on Main St. Officers identified on surveillance video what appears to be the same suspect from the prior robbery.

The suspect displayed a small knife and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash during the armed robbery.  The suspect fled the area on foot and may have driven away in a vehicle parked a short distance from the Clark Gas Station.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

