× “Absolutely horrifying:” Man accused of shooting, killing his own dog shouldn’t have had a gun

MILWAUKEE — They say all dogs go to heaven. You’ll want to say a special prayer for this one. Milwaukee police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his own pit bull.

Police said the man is a felon, and shouldn’t have been in possession of a firearm in the first place.

Meanwhile, those at MADACC, the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, said this pit bull shouldn’t have spent its final moments looking down the barrel of a gun.

“It should never happen this way,” Kathy Shillinglaw, MADACC outreach coordinator said.

Near 26th and Chambers, there is a home with a blunt warning posted in the window: “Stay out. Be aware of owner — (expletive) the dog!”

That notice was especially true for a pit bull early Tuesday morning, January 31st.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing the animal.

“That`s horrible. As someone who loves animals — everyone at MADACC, we all have animals and adore animals. To hear someone would do this is absolutely horrifying,” Shillinglaw said.

Sources told FOX6 News the 34-year-old man is the dog’s owner.

Police tracked the suspect’s footprints in the snow from the dog’s body to the suspect’s house. He allegedly told police the dog was ill.

Shillinglaw said she’s not buying that excuse.

“Normally when people are euthanizing their animals, it`s a well thought out process and it doesn`t happen in the middle of the night,” Shillinglaw said.

Shillinglaw said MADACC and the Wisconsin Humane Society are here to help anyone with sick pets. If you cannot afford food, vaccinations or end of life care, they are always willing to negotiate when it comes to fees.

“You should have it humanely euthanized. Euthanasia means ‘good death.’ It`s peaceful. They are tranquilized. They fall asleep. It`s the most humane way you can do it,” Shillinglaw said.

Just as troubling as the alleged act is the background of the man who allegedly pulled the trigger. Police said he’s a convicted felon who shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place.

Investigators said the man faces potential charges of felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, felony mistreatment of an animal and carrying a concealed weapon.

If the dog was ill, Shillinglaw said the man was also irresponsible.

“When you get a pet, this is a responsibility that comes down the line for every single person at some point,” Shillinglaw said.

The suspect in this case hasn’t yet been charged, but the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Meanwhile, MADACC is hosting a vaccination and micro-chipping clinic coming up on March 25th. Below are details:

Saturday, March 25th

10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Vaccination & Micro-chipping Clinic

MADACC

3839 W. Burnham St.

(414) 649-8640