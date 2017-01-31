Amontre Ross charged in death of Dandre Morehouse; witness says “shooting was unprovoked”

MILWAUKEE — 28-year-old Amontre Ross of Milwaukee is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Dandre Morehouse. Morehouse was shot and killed near 80th and Beechwood Ave. on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Wednesday, January 25th.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he, Ross and Morehouse were hanging out in a living room at a home near 80th and Beechwood. At some point, the complaint says the “defendant picked up a handgun which was on a table and struck the victim in the face with it. The defendant pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. The defendant then ‘racks’ the pistol and shoots the victim repeatedly.” The witness told officers he has never known Ross to be violent and that “the shooting was unprovoked.”

The medical examiner’s report indicates Morehouse was shot three times in the back.

Two days after the shooting, officers got a tip from a citizen that Ross was inside St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Officers “observed the defendant in the emergency room and arrested him there.” Ross apparently suffered a wound to the fingers on his left hand.

If convicted on the charge, Ross faces up to 60 years in prison.