Available starting Feb. 1: WisDOT issues two new specialty license plates

Posted 2:32 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:38PM, January 31, 2017

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is releasing two new specialty license plate designs. The Whitetails Unlimited and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation plates will be available starting Wednesday, February 1st.

Whitetail Unlimited specialty license plate

Whitetail Unlimited specialty license plate

Officials say purchasing these plates includes a $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates and an additional $25 annual tax-deductible donation upon each registration renewal. Funds generated from these plates go toward the organizations’ conservancy goals.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation specialty license plate

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation specialty license plate

Specialty plates are available for automobiles, motor homes (with annual registration only), light trucks having a gross weight of 4,500, 6,000 or 8,000 pounds including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor homes and 12, 000 pound gross weight farm trucks.

Not only can Wisconsin motorists have specialty license plates, the plates can be personalized. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee. A handy online tool checks whether the personalization is already in use.

A complete list of specialty plates offered is available at the Wisconsin DMV website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s