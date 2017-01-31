Available starting Feb. 1: WisDOT issues two new specialty license plates

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is releasing two new specialty license plate designs. The Whitetails Unlimited and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation plates will be available starting Wednesday, February 1st.

Officials say purchasing these plates includes a $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates and an additional $25 annual tax-deductible donation upon each registration renewal. Funds generated from these plates go toward the organizations’ conservancy goals.

Specialty plates are available for automobiles, motor homes (with annual registration only), light trucks having a gross weight of 4,500, 6,000 or 8,000 pounds including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor homes and 12, 000 pound gross weight farm trucks.

Not only can Wisconsin motorists have specialty license plates, the plates can be personalized. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee. A handy online tool checks whether the personalization is already in use.

A complete list of specialty plates offered is available at the Wisconsin DMV website.