Caterpillar moving some HQ functions, senior execs to Chicago area

CHICAGO — Caterpillar is moving its headquarters from Peoria, Illinois to Chicago.

The construction and mining equipment manufacturer, which has operations in South Milwaukee, said the move will begin later in 2017.

Once completed, Caterpillar will have about 300 employees in the Chicago area.

The existing headquarters building in Peoria will continue to house company offices.

